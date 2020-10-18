STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi lambasts Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, says office sealing violated law

Aparajita Sarangi said her office was illegally sealed and the civic body has taken action against her in the wake of video clippings in circulation without verifying the fact.

Published: 18th October 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday blasted the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for exercising power beyond its authority by illegally sealing her office-cum-residence at Palashpalli on alleged violation of Covid guidelines.

“The sealing of my office-cum-residence for 15 days amounts to forcible dispossession from my legally held possession. This has been done with a malicious intent and in clear violation of the provisions of law,” Sarangi told mediapersons after BMC officials removed the seal and allowed her to function after a week.

She said her office was illegally sealed and the civic body has taken action against her in the wake of video clippings in circulation without verifying the fact.

“The order to seal my office was made on the basis of a purported video clipping, which does not prove that the congregation in my office-cum-residence was in violation of existing norms. The sealing was done without giving me an opportunity of being heard,” she said in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner.

The BJP lawmaker further said neither she nor any of her well-wishers in the video have been detected with Covid or its symptoms since the date of the incident on October 8.

The supporters seen in the video were allowed entry only after observance of the Covid protocols and after going through a sanitising chamber which is placed at the entrance of the office, she added.

Sarangi, who also served as former BMC Commissioner during her tenure in Odisha, claimed that the October 1 order of the Government on which the civic body took action was in violation of the September 30 order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“I have checked the penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, Section 188 of IPC. Neither the Act nor any regulations made under this Act empower BMC to seal a private office-cum-residence for 15 days,” she said.

Sarangi cautioned the BMC Commissioner that she has every right to claim adequate compensation from the civic body for such excessive use of authority beyond its jurisdiction, initiate defamation and such other suitable legal proceeding.

Interestingly, before Sarangi addressed the media, the BMC sent in its officers with an order to de-seal her office. The order was dated October 16 but the MP’s staff said it was handed out only on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp