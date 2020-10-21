Govt partners with FICCI for Make-in-Odisha 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: FEDERATION of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been selected as the national industry partner for the third edition of ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave, the flagship industrial summit of Odisha Government that showcases the State as an industrial power house and a preferred investment destination in the country.

An MoU was signed between IPICOL and FICCI on Tuesday in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for investment promotion and investor outreach activities to be undertaken leading up to the conclave.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said, the conclaves in 2016 and 2018 brought in a significant increase in the quantum of new investments to Odisha and helped create a diversified industrial base in the State. Odisha continues to remain an attractive investment destination despite the Covid -19 outbreak. Even during these trying times, the State has attracted new investments worth over `24,300 crore since February 2020, he said.

Reiterating that the State Government has a vision of making Odisha as one of the best investment destinations, the Chief Minister said the positive policy framework, robust infrastructure, skilled human resources and result oriented administrative set up will help Odisha realising this vision.

Although the Chief Minister during the last conclave in 2018 had announced that the 2020 edition will be organised between November 30 and December 4, the event is likely to be rescheduled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has restricted exhibitions, conferences and public gathering. The State Government has decided to continue investment outreach activities with prospective investors on virtual platforms till the time the situation is ripe for organising the mega industrial carnival in physical form.

Minister for Industry and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra, FICCI president Sangeeta Reddy and Chairperson of Odisha State Council Monica Nayyar Patnaik participated.