Vigilance raids Govt engineer, finds Rs 6.5 crore assets

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant executive engineer of the State Government was found in possession of movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 6.53 crore.

During a raid on Tuesday, Vigilance traced 48 one-bedroom flats constructed by a firm in which the engineer Rabindra Nath Pradhan’s son is a director. Pradhan works with General Public Health Division-II in Bhubaneswar.

Vigilance sleuths traced the flats were constructed by M/s Affire Infracon Pvt Limited which is registered in the name of Pradhan’s son as director.

Two other firms M/s Affire Multiservices Pvt Ltd and RP Condev Pvt Ltd are also registered in the name of Pradhan’s son as their director.

After allegations of disproportionate assets, the anti-corruption bureau conducted simultaneous searches at Pradhan’s properties.

His two-storey building at Nayapalli, apartment at Balianta and offices at Naharkanta were raided. Besides, searches were carried out at his house in Berhampur’s Ayodha Nagar, office chamber in Bhubaneswar and house of one of his associates at Kurunti village in Balianta.

During the searches, 48 flats in Balipatna with a market value of Rs 4 crore, two double-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 93.38 lakh, eight plots in Capital city, Polasara and Buguda valued at Rs 43.32 lakh were traced, said a Vigilance officer.

Besides, bank deposits of Rs 72.82 lakh, two four-wheelers costing Rs 21.87 lakh and other assets were found.

Affire Infracon and RP Condev are real estate and construction firms while Affire Multiservices is provides food processing and preservation services. Sources said RP Condev was incorporated on September 9 this year.

Pradhan’s son also has a firm in partnership, which deals with agricultural products.