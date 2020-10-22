Bhubaneswar puja committees sensitise traders on Covid-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of various Durga puja committees in the city have launched an awareness drive on Covid-19 in their localities ahead of the festival this year. Cuttack Road Byabasyi Sangh with the help of its members and volunteers has started raising awareness among vendors to practice social distancing and other Covid safety guidelines for the wellbeing of all.

“We have around 20 volunteers who are distributing masks to traders and small vendors, spreading awareness among them about the precautions to be taken at the time of dealing with customers at their stores to contain spread of the virus,” said general secretary of the committee Rabindra Kumar Swain.

He said around 450 traders and vendors on Cuttack Road are being sensitised. The committee will put up banners in front of its mandap requesting devotees not to visit the pandal in view of the pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Government, Swain said.

Byabashi Sangh Puja Committee at Ravi Talkies Square has also decided to create awareness among households and traders in the locality by distributing leaflets with the message of staying indoors during puja.

Committee president Sangram Keshari Sahu said they have decided to offer 1,008 Yagna Ahuti every evening from Maha Saptami (October 23) to Dussehra (October 26) seeking blessings from Devi Maa for the wellbeing of people.Puja committees of Rasulgarh, Nayapalli and Bomikhal have also decided to create awareness among the devotees.