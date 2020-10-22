Youth hits darknet for ‘gun’, comes under NIA radar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Student of Bhubaneswar, allegedly exploring the darknet for buying guns, was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

The youth, whose identity has not been revealed yet, has completed his engineering and is preparing for admission to management course in the city. A two member team of the NIA arrived from Delhi and questioned the youth at Khandagiri police station.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that as per their information the questioning is not related to terrorism probe. NIA officials examined his laptop and left after questioning him.

Sources said, NIA wanted to know the reason why the youth was searching for arms on the web and when they found out that he did so out of curiosity and has no malafide intention, the NIA sleuths let him go.

Police did not disclose the name of the student since the national agency has not prosecuted him. The team left Khandagiri police station in the afternoon.