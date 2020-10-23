STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha's daily Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 percent

Of the 1,913 new cases, 1,109 were from quarantine and 804 local contacts.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to report less than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day bringing down the daily positivity rate to below five per cent (pc) for second successive day on Thursday. As many as 1,913 new infections were recorded, taking the tally to 2,76,094. The cumulative positivity rate, however, remained at 6.56 pc as against the national average of 6.96 pc. As the daily count declined considerably, the number of districts reporting more than 100 cases a day has also come down from 17 a month ago to three. 

Of the 1,913 new cases, 1,109 were from quarantine and 804 local contacts. Khurda registered the maximum 254 cases, followed by Cuttack (150) and Angul (106). Among other districts, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh recorded 99 each and Mayurbhanj reported 92 cases.With the rise in recovery rate, the active cases have also reduced significantly. The number of active cases dropped to 17,804, lowest since August 15. 

There is, however, no let up in the Covid fatalities as 15 more patients, including four women, succumbed to the disease. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the infection growth rate in the State has reduced below one pc and recovery rate increased. “But we have been witnessing a bad trend of people not coming forward for tests. Suppressing symptoms may turn fatal,” he warned and urged people with flu like symptoms to volunteer for Covid test.

Meanwhile, the State Government has estimated a total 2,93,963 confirmed cases and 22,929 active cases by October 31. While third phase sero-survey in Bhubaneswar has been completed, the study will be conducted in Cuttack and Puri after Dussehra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid-19
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp