Mentally unstable man creates ruckus

BHUBANESWAR: A mentally unstable man created ruckus in Baramunda on Thursday afternoon by climbing terraces of different buildings for 30 minutes. In a video which went viral on the social media, the man can be seen moving from terrace of one building to another. Police and Odisha Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot to rescue him.

“A six member team went to the spot. We attempted to convince him to come downstairs but he started hurling stones at us,” said a fire personnel.

The man then went into hiding but was eventually rescued by the fire personnel and the police. Initial investigation suggests that the man is a native of Cuttack.