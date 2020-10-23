Puja committee to felicitate 20 Covid warriors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Going by the State Government’s guidelines on celebrating festivals, the Chandrasekharpur District Centre Owners’ Association has distributed 800 cards among people of the locality urging them to stay indoors and offer prayers to Goddess Durga from the comfort of their homes. There are 490 houses, many business establishments and banks in the area. Eight banners have been put up in the area requesting people not to visit the mandap.

The puja rituals started on Thusday on the occasion of Sasthi. All the rituals will be done as per the State Government’s Covid-19 guidelines, said the association’s founder Saroj Kant Mallick. Plant saplings, masks and sanitisers will be distributed among residents of the locality by the association members during the five-day festival. On Saptami, Covid-19 warriors like doctors, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and staff, police personnel and journalists will be felicitated for performing duties by risking their lives, said Mallick.

Three sweepers are among the 20 Covid-19 warriors to be felicitated. This year, a 4 feet idol of Goddess Durga was created for the mandap by a Kendrapara based artist Prafulla Behera. A makeshift pond will also be created in the area for immersion.