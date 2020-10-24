Civil Supplies officer held for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Civil Supplies Officer-cum-District Manager Raja Ali was caught red-handed by Vigilance officers for allegedly possessing unaccounted cash amounting to `2.34 lakh.

On receiving information about Ali, a Class-I officer, collecting huge amount of cash as illegal gratification from different sources, Balasore Vigilance division kept a vigil on his movement.

The anti-corruption agency laid a trap and intercepted Ali in front of his office on Thursday while he was proceeding towards his residence in the office vehicle.

During searches, cash was found in six envelopes kept inside the drawer of Ali’s office chamber, which he could not account for satisfactorily, said a Vigilance officer.

Balasore Vigilance division then registered a case and apprehended Ali on Thursday. Sources said the accused was taking 2 per cent commission from paddy millers for making payments to them. He was produced before the Court of Special Judge Vigilance in Balasore on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody till November 2,” said a Vigilance officer.