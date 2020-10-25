STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation forms panels to enforce pollution rules

A special committee and a team have been formed by the civic body to ensure that puja committees adhere to all pollution control measures prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:47 AM

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the festive season kicks off, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to form panels to enforce pollution control measures in the city. A special committee and a team have been formed by the civic body to ensure that puja committees adhere to all pollution control measures prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Officials said that as Durga Puja will be followed by Kali Puja, Laxmi Puja etc, the committee comprising members from Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), DCP, Additional Commissioner and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of BMC and representatives of puja committees and NGOs has been formed to ensure that all rules and regulations are followed at the time of immersion of idols.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said direction has been issued to the committee to ensure that the guidelines of CPCB and order of the High Court are followed strictly during the immersion of idols.

The panel will monitor the implementation of measures put in place by the puja committees to keep spread of COVID-19 in check. Besides, another team comprising environmental scientists of OSPCB, Zonal Deputy Commissioners and members of puja committees and NGOs will be formed to monitor water quality parameter, toxic contents if any in the dyes used at puja mandaps. 

BMC additional commissioner Abanikant Patnaik said the team led by OSPCB will also visit mandaps to inspect if all rules and regulations are being followed by the puja committees. Any violation of CPCB guidelines will invite action as per law, he said. 

Meanwhile, the engineering division of BMC has started working on digging four artificial ponds having synthetic liner to prevent surface water pollution in rivers and water bodies. Two artificial ponds are being set up on the banks of Kuakhai river while one each is being created on Daya river bank and at Bankula for immersion of idols.

