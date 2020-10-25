STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar remains COVID-19 hotspot despite reporting less than 200 cases

As many as 138 persons in the city contracted the virus locally in the last 24 hours which includes 11 persons from Nayapalli and nine from Patia.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Wash Hands, Coronavirus

OImage for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite reporting less than 200 COVID-19 positive cases for the last two days, the State Capital continues to remain a COVID hotspot.

Of the 183 cases reported in Khurda district in the last 24 hours, 182 were from Bhubaneswar while the remaining one was reported from one of the rural areas. Of the 182 cases reported in the city, around 75 per cent are related to local transmission where the source of infection is not known. 

As many as 138 persons in the city contracted the virus locally in the last 24 hours which includes 11 persons from Nayapalli and nine from Patia. The rest 44 persons were  in quarantine. The area under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to report more than 100 cases of local transmission despite a drastic drop in testing which had come down by 40 per cent last week. 

The continuous surge in cases has pushed the COVID-19 tally of the city to 28,481. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar touched 150 after two more patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday. 

However, BMC officials said the recovery rate remained high in their jurisdiction in the recent weeks helping the city bring down its active cases to below 2,500-mark. After 276 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the city has come down to 2,415.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khurda district COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar COVID cases
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp