BJP demands fresh postal ballot for Tirtol constituency

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the BJD government of using district administration of Jagatsingpur to influence voters, the state unit of the BJP demanded fresh postal ballot in the poll-bound Tirtol constituency. A three-member delegation of the BJP comprising Jatin Mohanty, Jagannath Pradhan and Jayant Jena met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a memorandum alleging that the Jagatsingpur Collector cum presiding officer has been openly violating the election guidelines and working as an agent of the ruling BJD.

They said the presiding officer is making door to door visits seeking votes for the BJD candidate.Demanding action against the officers who are violating the Representation of People (Amendment) Act, 1961, the BJP sought fresh postal ballot in the constituency.