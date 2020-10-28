Devotees bid a quiet adieu to Maa Durga

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Durga puja drew to a close in the Millennium city with immersion of idols at designated water bodies without the characteristic extravaganza on Monday. As the puja committees had to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocol and guidelines issued by the administration in the wake of the pandemic, the immersion ceremony was observed without the traditional pomp and gaiety.

he immersion ceremony this time was devoid of colourful processions, folk music and dance, rush of devotees on the traditional route from Ranihat to Devi Gada and the immersion ghat located on the river Kathajodi bed. With just seven persons, puja committees took their idols for immersion to the nearest artificial ponds. Any kind of musical instruments including gongs and loudspeakers were disallowed. While all markets in the city remained open, the puja committees going by the Covid regulation took their small size idols either on trolley rickshaws or auto trolleys from the puja mandaps to their nearest immersion points directly without conducting a ‘Sahi Parikrama’.

In keeping with the tradition, while Shakti Pithas, Bengali communities and individual households had immersed their idols and ‘kalasas’ immediately after Bijaya Dasami rituals on Monday night, as many as 122 medhas were immersed from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. However, the few puja committees which had got permission from Orissa High Court for worshipping large size idols used tractors to carry their idols for immersion, said DCP Prateek Singh.

Earlier, there was a single immersion point at Devi Gada where the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) used to set up three to four artificial ponds on the river bed. However, to avoid gathering, this year as many as 14 artificial ponds were set up under the jurisdiction of each police station in the city on the river beds of both Kathajodi and Mahanadi.The administration had also chalked out a two-hour time table from 10 am to 12 noon, 12 noon to 2 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm and the puja committees adhered to the time period as per their convenience for immersion of idols.