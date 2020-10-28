STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Devotees bid a quiet adieu to Maa Durga

Durga puja drew to a close in the Millennium city with immersion of idols at designated water bodies without the characteristic extravaganza on Monday.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Durga puja drew to a close in the Millennium city with immersion of idols at designated water bodies without the characteristic extravaganza on Monday. As the puja committees had to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocol and guidelines issued by the administration in the wake of the pandemic, the immersion ceremony was observed without the traditional pomp and gaiety.

he immersion ceremony this time was devoid of colourful processions, folk music and dance, rush of devotees on the traditional route from Ranihat to Devi Gada and the immersion ghat located on the river Kathajodi bed. With just seven persons, puja committees took their idols for immersion to the nearest artificial ponds. Any kind of musical instruments including gongs and loudspeakers were disallowed. While all markets in the city remained open, the puja committees going by the Covid regulation took their small size idols either on trolley rickshaws or auto trolleys from the puja mandaps to their nearest immersion points directly without conducting a ‘Sahi Parikrama’. 

In keeping with the tradition, while Shakti Pithas, Bengali communities and individual households had immersed their idols and ‘kalasas’ immediately after Bijaya Dasami rituals on Monday night, as many as 122 medhas were immersed from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. However, the few puja committees which had got permission from Orissa High Court for worshipping large size idols used tractors to carry their idols for immersion, said DCP Prateek Singh. 

Earlier, there was a single immersion point at Devi Gada where the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) used to set up three to four artificial ponds on the river bed. However, to avoid gathering, this year as many as 14 artificial ponds were set up under the jurisdiction of each police station in the city on the river beds of both Kathajodi and Mahanadi.The administration had also chalked out a two-hour time table from 10 am to 12 noon, 12 noon to 2 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm and the puja committees adhered to the time period as per their convenience for immersion of idols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp