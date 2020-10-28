STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Five journalists among 6 held for extortion

Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested six persons including five journalists on the charges of extortion and forwarded them to court. 

Published: 28th October 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested six persons including five journalists on the charges of extortion and forwarded them to court. The accused are Arun Naik (28) and Nursingha Behera (30) of Times Odisha, Binayak Behera (30) of IYA News, Biswa Ranjan Mohanty (32) of Vision TV, Laxmikanta Sahoo of Ananya News and their driver Balaram Behera (36). 

The journalists of the web channels had allegedly demanded an extortion amount of more than `1.6 lakh from a non-edible oil manufacturing firm Jyoti Traders at Bhagabanpur under Tomando police limits. Cash of `24,450, two cars, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones were seized from their possession. After receiving a complaint from Alok Padhi and Tofan Barik, owners of Jyoti Traders, police arrested the six. 

During investigation it was found that the accused broke open the door of the firm, assaulted the complainants, demanded money and took away `34,000 from their cash box on October 24. They also allegedly forced Alok and Tofan to transact `99,000 and `31,000 through Phonepe wallet. Before fleeing the spot, they ransacked the company office. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest journalists extortion
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp