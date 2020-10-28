STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kharif paddy sale to begin from November 1

The state government on Tuesday decided to begin kharif paddy procurement from November 1 and continue it till March 31, 2021.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday decided to begin kharif paddy procurement from November 1 and continue it till March 31, 2021.Paddy procurement will start in the first week of November from five Western Odisha districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada and Kalahandi.“The district level procurement committees headed by collectors will decide the date of  procurement depending on the harvest and arrival of food grains to the market,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy after a review meeting.

Presiding over a preparatory meeting for paddy procurement here through virtual medium, Tripathy said priority will be given to small and marginal farmers and the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has been asked to ensure payment of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme within 48 hours.

The number of farmers registered for sale of surplus paddy under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS)  is 14.97 lakh which is 21 per cent more than last kharif marketing season (KMS). Around 12.35 lakh farmers had registered their names under P-PAS to sell paddy to government agencies under the price support system in 2019 KMS.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure that the bank accounts of these farmers are linked to their Aadhaar numbers to ensure that they get their dues within the stipulated time of 48 hours. In a bid to ensure that farmers get minimum support price for kharif paddy and prevent their exploitation by private traders, the state government has identified 224 women self-help groups (SHGs) to procure paddy in 11 districts.

“The women SHGs have been provided the necessary training for online procurement under P-PAS. Members of the women SHGs have been properly trained how to check the quality of paddy under FAQ norms and maintain records,” said a senior government officer.The women SHGs will procure paddy in major paddy producing districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Jajpur. 

Around 2.3 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured by women SHGs last year and they had earned `7.21 crore towards commission. The government has decided to involve 2,857 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) for procurement and open mandis (paddy procurement centres) at 3,337 locations. This year 1,315 custom millers have become eligible for paddy procurement. 

