Naveen Patnaik to launch virtual campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As electioneering reaches a feverish pitch for the November 3 bypolls, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for the BJD candidates from Wednesday by addressing virtual rallies in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.Announcing the decision, Law Minister Pratap Jena told mediapersons that the Chief Minister will address the first virtual rally on Wednesday for Tirtol Assembly constituency. He will address the second virtual rally on Thursday for Balasore Sadar constituency.

“The BJD president will address around 10,000 people of eight to nine gram panchayats in Tirtol constituency through video conferencing from Naveen Nivas. Since the mobile network is poor in some panchayats, large LED screens with high-speed internet connectivity have been installed to allow people to attend the virtual rally,” he said.

At around 5 pm on Thursday, he will address people of eight gram panchayats in Balasore assembly constituency. The ruling party has fielded Swarup Kumar Das in the Balasore Sadar seat while Bijay Shankar Das is contesting for the party from Tirtol. The BJP has already launched a high profile campaign in both the constituencies. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi have already addressed several public meetings in Balasore Sadar constituency which the BJP is fighting to retain. Manas Ranjan Dutta, son of deceased sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta has been fielded by the BJP from the constituency.

Besides, Pradhan addressed a virtual rally for the Tirtol assembly constituency on Friday seeking votes for the party candidate Raj Kishore Behera.Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP on Tuesday submitted a complaint in the office of the District Collector, Balasore, seeking his intervention into the alleged violation of the election code of conduct by BJD.

The delegation including Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, deputy leader of the BJP legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi and BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra blatantly violated code of conduct and misused government machinery to garner votes. The Minister allegedly assured electricity supply to the deprived households and also promised development of roads and repair of defunct hand-pumps in the area in five days at a time when code of conduct is in force, they added.However, Law Minister Jena said that there is no truth in the allegations. These works were already in progress, he said.