STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen Patnaik to launch virtual campaign

At around 5 pm on Thursday, he will address people of eight gram panchayats in Balasore assembly constituency.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As electioneering reaches a feverish pitch for the November 3 bypolls, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for the BJD candidates from Wednesday by addressing virtual rallies in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.Announcing the decision, Law Minister Pratap Jena told mediapersons that the Chief Minister will address the first virtual rally on Wednesday for Tirtol Assembly constituency. He will address the second virtual rally on Thursday for Balasore Sadar constituency. 

“The BJD president will address around 10,000 people of eight to nine gram panchayats in Tirtol constituency through video conferencing from Naveen Nivas. Since the mobile network is poor in some panchayats, large LED screens with high-speed internet connectivity have been installed to allow people to attend the virtual rally,” he said.

At around 5 pm on Thursday, he will address people of eight gram panchayats in Balasore assembly constituency. The ruling party has fielded Swarup Kumar Das in the Balasore Sadar seat while Bijay Shankar Das is contesting for the party from Tirtol. The BJP has already launched a high profile campaign in both the constituencies. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi have already addressed several public meetings in Balasore Sadar constituency which the BJP is fighting to retain. Manas Ranjan Dutta, son of deceased sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta has been fielded by the BJP from the constituency. 

Besides, Pradhan addressed a virtual rally for the Tirtol assembly constituency on Friday seeking votes for the party candidate Raj Kishore Behera.Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP on Tuesday submitted a complaint in the office of the District Collector,  Balasore, seeking his intervention into the alleged violation of the election code of conduct by BJD.

The delegation including Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, deputy leader of the BJP legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi and BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra blatantly violated code of conduct and misused government machinery to garner votes.  The Minister allegedly assured electricity supply to the deprived households and also promised development of roads and repair of defunct hand-pumps in the area in five days at a time when code of conduct is in force, they added.However, Law Minister Jena said that there is no truth in the allegations. These works were already in progress, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp