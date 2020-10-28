STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No clarity on school reopening yet

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government is yet to take a decision on reopening educational institutions even as the School and Mass Education (SME) department has sent a proposal for partial reopening of schools from November. The SME department has sent a proposal to the state government seeking its nod for commencement of Classes IX, X and Plus II from November.  The department has proposed reopening of schools for elementary students in a phased manner afterwards. 

On the other hand, the Higher Education department is preparing for the new academic session as per UGC guidelines. Department officials said the admission process for the first year in the 2020-21 academic calendar is expected to be completed by November third week. The department also expects to commence PG classes by the end of November after announcement of Common PG Entrance Test results and completion of admission process for the 2020-21 academic session. 

An official from the department, however, said that they are waiting for the unlock guidelines for the month of November to proceed further in the matter. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken soon after review of the situation. Schools and other educational institutions have been asked to continue with the online classes till the dates for commencement of classes in physical mode is finalised, Dash said.

