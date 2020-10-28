STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

SCB Covid Hospiatal inaugurated

A dedicated Covid-19 facility on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A dedicated Covid-19 facility on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital was inaugurated on Tuesday. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central range, Anil Kumar Samal inaugurated the 500-bed facility offering healthcare service towards isolation and treatment of moderate to severe patients.The Covid hospial also has Obstetrics and Surgery wings. 

RDC (Central) Anil Kumar
Samal inaugurating the
SCB Covid Hospital

The SCB Covid Hospital consisting of three buildings (two from the ophthalmology department and the other one from new medicine building) has 50 intensive care units (ICUs), ventilators and 30 high dependency units(HDUs). 

At present, over 100 patients are undergoing treatment at SCB and around 30 of them are in ICUs, informed State Nodal Officer for Covid-19 training Prof Jayant Panda.Among others, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, SCB Dean & Principal and different Heads of the Department, staffs and nurses were present during the inauguration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Covid Hospiatal SCB Medical College
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp