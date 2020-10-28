SCB Covid Hospiatal inaugurated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A dedicated Covid-19 facility on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital was inaugurated on Tuesday. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central range, Anil Kumar Samal inaugurated the 500-bed facility offering healthcare service towards isolation and treatment of moderate to severe patients.The Covid hospial also has Obstetrics and Surgery wings.

RDC (Central) Anil Kumar

Samal inaugurating the

SCB Covid Hospital

The SCB Covid Hospital consisting of three buildings (two from the ophthalmology department and the other one from new medicine building) has 50 intensive care units (ICUs), ventilators and 30 high dependency units(HDUs).

At present, over 100 patients are undergoing treatment at SCB and around 30 of them are in ICUs, informed State Nodal Officer for Covid-19 training Prof Jayant Panda.Among others, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, SCB Dean & Principal and different Heads of the Department, staffs and nurses were present during the inauguration.