Surendra Kumar given additional charge of Odisha Mining Corporation

Published: 28th October 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday effected a reshuffle of senior IAS officials by giving additional charge of Chairman of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary of Steel and Mines department. Earlier, Principal Secretary in Home Department Sanjeev Chopra had the additional charge of Chairman, OMC.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration department Parag Gupta has been appointed as the Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). He will take over from Additional Chief Secretary to government in the Forest and Environment department Mona Sharma who had additional charge of OFDC.

Similarly, G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary to government in the Housing and Urban Development department has been given additional charge of Chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). He will take over from Surendra Kumar who had additional charge of Chairman, CDA.

Mansi Nimbhal, Managing Director of Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL), has been appointed as the Member Secretary of Odisha State Agriculture Market Board (OSAM Board). Yeddula Vijay, Deputy Secretary in the Planning and Convergence department has been given additional charge of Chief Executive of Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA).

