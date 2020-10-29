Bhubaneswar's AIPH University introduces new programmes 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based AIPH University has launched a number of programmes at UG, PG and PhD levels for the 2020-21 academic session to produce professionally trained manpower in the country. The programmes are BBA in Health Care Management (3 years) and MBA in Health Care Management (2 years) with specialisation either in public health management or hospital management.

The university has also launched executive MBA in Health Care Management (3 years) and executive MBA in Hospital Management (3 years) for the professionals who are working as doctors, nurses, paramedics, physiotherapists, pharmacists and hospital executives.

Classes for the two executive MBA programmes will be held in the evenings and weekends. Besides, the university has introduced PhD programmes in health care. There is an acute need for well-trained health care and hospital management professionals and researchers in view of the emergence of a number of new epidemics and pandemics, officials said.