Declining COVID-19 tests amid festive rush spells worry for Bhubaneswar

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the daily spike of Covid-19 cases in the State Capital remains relatively low for the last few days, a sharp decline in testing during the festive season has raised concern over ‘silent spread’ of the coronavirus.

Bhubaneswar, which saw cases in double digits for the last two days, reported 110 new infections in the last 24 hours pushing the Covid-19 tally to 28,892.

Although Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials admitted to the declining number of tests, they said the new cases are much less than what used to be three weeks back.

The number of daily tests which used to remain in the range of 4,500 to 5,000 towards the beginning of October, plunged to around 3,000 in the third week. Now it has further reduced to an average 2, 000 or even less on some days. Only 1,433 samples were tested on October 26. On October 11 and 12, 3,525 and 3,089 samples were tested respectively. Two weeks later on October 24 and 25, 2,547 and 2,253 tests were conducted respectively. The gradual decline in daily tests conducted in the city has raised concern at a time when the city is witnessing festive rush and blatant violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, however, said tests are being carried out as per demand in Bhubaneswar. “People having symptoms can visit the nearest PHC or CHC for Covid-19 test”, he said and informed that BMC is trying to improve testing in the coming days. The civic body is regularly organising temporary testing camps in different parts of the city. If residential welfare associations or educational institutions want testing of their staff, BMC will facilitate it, Chaudhary said.

The BMC Commissioner said around 75 per cent people are in home isolation and normal bed occupancy remains at around 30 per cent. There are around 150 ICU beds vacant now. “More than 1,000 beds in different Covid Care Centres have been surrendered after the number of active cases came down below 2,000,” he said.

TEST TALLY