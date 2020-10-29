STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plots worth Rs 20 crore freed from land sharks in Bhubaneswar

The enforcement team with the help of Commissionerate Police demolished the residential structures as well as plinth constructed on it illegally.

land acquisition

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major eviction drive, the joint enforcement team of BDA and BMC on Wednesday freed around two-acre area worth Rs 20 crore from the clutches of land sharks in Patia here. 

Nine plinths were constructed on the land located near Jayadev Sikshya Kendra, said officials of the BDA. 

“The value of the land freed from encroachment will be more than `20 crore at the current benchmark value,” said BDA liaison officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty. The BDA land protection cell has been intimated to construct boundary wall around the land, he added.BDA officials, however, said another three acre land in the area is still encroached by slum dwellers and efforts are on to vacate it. The enforcement team also carried out drive under the supervision of BDA additional commissioner Harish Chandra Nayak. 

Enforcement Officer Pramod Kumar Patra said encroachments on both sides of road near City Women’s College and Jagamara were cleared successfully after removal of 22 temporary structures, six shops and six hoardings. Around 3,000 sqft government land was also freed from encroachment at Aiginia, he added. The eviction drive in the city will continue further to crackdown on illegal occupation of government land, drains and footpath. 

