Apollo Hospital opens post Covid clinic

Regional CEO Sudhir M Diggikar said the exclusive clinic will enable physicians to monitor symptoms of patients and provide them specialised care.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospitals launched a post-Covid recovery clinic to treat patients, who have recovered from Covid-19 but are suffering from the mid and long term persistent effects of the infection. The clinic manned by a team of specialists including pulmonologist and internal medicines will help patients deal with Covid-19 aftermath and restore their health.Several studies indicate that the disease impacts almost all the vital organs in the body. Apart from acute events like stroke and myocardial infarction, chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension are part of the post-Covid syndrome. 

A number of sudden deaths in post-Covid patients have also been reported and most of these are attributed to acute cardiac events. Many Covid patients have been suffering from problems like breathlessness, chest pain, heart issues, joint pains, vision problems and memory loss months after contracting the novel coronavirus. 

Regional CEO Sudhir M Diggikar said the exclusive clinic will enable physicians to monitor symptoms of patients and provide them specialised care. “We have laid down the guidelines and trained the clinicians to ensure that patients get proper treatment,” he added.

