Corrupt government employees to face premature retirement  

The departments have been asked to constitute a screening committee for the purpose by November 15.

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has prescribed provisions for premature retirement of its employees with doubtful integrity or inefficiency while rewarding those performing well with promotions and incentives.In a letter to all departments, the General Administration and Public Grievance department on Wednesday set timeline for screening of officers for implementation of the government order for awarding incentives like out-of-turn promotion to employees having exemplary service records or punishing those with questionable integrity. 

The departments have been asked to constitute a screening committee for the purpose by November 15. Reports from the subordinate authorities, field establishments, directorates and collectors should be collected by November 30.

The secretaries of the departments are empowered to constitute internal committees to scrutinise all the cases and recommend for premature retirement or out of turn promotion. These committees should be convened by December 10 and submit their recommendations by December 15 to the secretaries. ENS

