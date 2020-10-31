32 students of Government ITI, Bhubaneswar get placement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 32 students of Government ITI, Bhubaneswar have been selected by two firms.

Principal of the Government ITI Jeetamitra Satpathy said seven students of refrigeration and air conditioning trade have got placement in Athor Electric Scooter Company while 25 students from COE IT and IOT have bagged jobs in Micromax Pvt Ltd as machine operators.

The Skilled-in-Odisha trainees will travel to Bengaluru to join the firms in a week.