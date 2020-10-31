STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beware: Cybercriminals lure people with food offers in Bhubaneswar

Sensing foul, he immediately contacted the bank and blocked his ATM card.

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The next time you receive a link on social media offering free meals with your food order, do not get lured by the offer. A resident of Delta Square Trinath Moharana received a link on WhatsApp providing two meals free with the one he pays for and home delivery of his order. The link claimed to offer meals prepared at a hotel in Unit-IV here.

Moharana clicked on the link on Friday and was asked to pay Rs 10 fee for availing the offer. “I provided my credit card details and immediately received a telephone call. A man claiming to be a staff of the hotel then asked me to use an application to place the order,” said Moharana. He opened the application and received a message having an one time password (OTP) for a transaction of Rs 9,999.

Sensing foul, he immediately contacted the bank and blocked his ATM card. “The amount was not deducted as I did not share the OTP with the fraudster,” said Moharana. He then approached the hotel’s officials and found out that they have received similar complaints from customers in the last 10 to 12 days.

“I have received complaints from four to five customers about the fraud. We have also put out a notice in our establishment clarifying not to place orders on such links,” said hotel’s manager Jai Prakash.

The hotel’s officials have also lodged a complaint with Kharavela Nagar police.

