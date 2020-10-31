STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar residents sensitised on waste segregation

The MCCs can process up to five tonnes of wet waste every day.The MCC near Sainik School has already been made functional, where more than 3 tonnes of wet waste are processed daily since July.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Awareness campaign being carried out at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

Awareness campaign being carried out at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched a door-to-door campaign in the city to sensitise residents on source segregation of waste for effective management of micro composting centres (MCCs) at ward level. The campaign was launched from Jharpada under Ward 32 where officials of BMC sanitation wing visited households and traders in the area and nearby market places to educate people about segregating waste at their end.

Locals were asked by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of the area to strictly follow segregation practices. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body has planned to set up 43 MCCs in the city for treatment of waste at ward level.

Eleven such centres are ready and  the target is to install 32 MCCs by December-end. The MCCs can process up to five tonnes of wet waste every day.The MCC near Sainik School has already been made functional, where more than 3 tonnes of wet waste are processed daily since July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp