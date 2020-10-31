Bhubaneswar residents sensitised on waste segregation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched a door-to-door campaign in the city to sensitise residents on source segregation of waste for effective management of micro composting centres (MCCs) at ward level. The campaign was launched from Jharpada under Ward 32 where officials of BMC sanitation wing visited households and traders in the area and nearby market places to educate people about segregating waste at their end.

Locals were asked by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of the area to strictly follow segregation practices. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body has planned to set up 43 MCCs in the city for treatment of waste at ward level.

Eleven such centres are ready and the target is to install 32 MCCs by December-end. The MCCs can process up to five tonnes of wet waste every day.The MCC near Sainik School has already been made functional, where more than 3 tonnes of wet waste are processed daily since July.