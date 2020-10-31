STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: One in two persons in Bhubaneswar has antibodies

The survey was conducted between October 16 and 18. A total 1,403 samples were randomly collected from 25 wards and one in two persons was found to have been exposed to the infection.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In Phase-I serosurvey conducted in July, only 1.42 pc of city’s population was found to be exposed to Covid-19, which went up to 5.1 pc during Phase-II in August. It has shot up to 50 pc in Phase-III survey carried out in the middle of this month

Seven months after the first Covid-19 case of Odisha was detected in Bhubaneswar, around half of the population of the Capital city is estimated to have developed antibodies following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The results of the third phase serosurvey carried out in the city by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Health department this month has shown a quantum jump in antibody prevalence in general population from just around five per cent (pc) in August to 50 pc two months thereafter.

The survey was conducted between October 16 and 18. A total 1,403 samples were randomly collected from 25 wards and one in two persons was found to have been exposed to the infection.

 “The latest study shows a huge jump in sero positivity among Bhubaneswar population as compared to the previous ones carried out in July and August,” said RMRC director Sanghamitra Pati. In the first phase survey carried out in July, only 1.42 pc of city’s population was found to be exposed to novel coronavirus which had gone up to 5.1 pc in the second phase conducted on August 28. 

Pati said the sero-prevalence varied from ward to ward.  It was only 28 pc in ward no 55 against 63 pc in ward no 16. Prevalence of antibodies among people was more than 60 pc in five wards and 50 pc in another five wards. 

The study, however, found no major difference in sero positivity among any gender or age group indicating that all have been uniformly exposed to the virus. As high as 90 pc of the people who had developed antibodies were asymptomatic. Besides, 30 pc of the people had already been tested through rapid antigen or RT-PCR, Health officials said with 50 pc people still not exposed to the virus, all safety guidelines need to be followed religiously. The RMRC has carried out nine rounds of serosurvey at different places in  the State between July and October. The next round will be conducted in Cuttack on November 2, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar COVID 19 COVID antibodies
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp