COVID-19: One in two persons in Bhubaneswar has antibodies

BHUBANESWAR: In Phase-I serosurvey conducted in July, only 1.42 pc of city’s population was found to be exposed to Covid-19, which went up to 5.1 pc during Phase-II in August. It has shot up to 50 pc in Phase-III survey carried out in the middle of this month

Seven months after the first Covid-19 case of Odisha was detected in Bhubaneswar, around half of the population of the Capital city is estimated to have developed antibodies following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The results of the third phase serosurvey carried out in the city by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Health department this month has shown a quantum jump in antibody prevalence in general population from just around five per cent (pc) in August to 50 pc two months thereafter.

The survey was conducted between October 16 and 18. A total 1,403 samples were randomly collected from 25 wards and one in two persons was found to have been exposed to the infection.

“The latest study shows a huge jump in sero positivity among Bhubaneswar population as compared to the previous ones carried out in July and August,” said RMRC director Sanghamitra Pati. In the first phase survey carried out in July, only 1.42 pc of city’s population was found to be exposed to novel coronavirus which had gone up to 5.1 pc in the second phase conducted on August 28.

Pati said the sero-prevalence varied from ward to ward. It was only 28 pc in ward no 55 against 63 pc in ward no 16. Prevalence of antibodies among people was more than 60 pc in five wards and 50 pc in another five wards.

The study, however, found no major difference in sero positivity among any gender or age group indicating that all have been uniformly exposed to the virus. As high as 90 pc of the people who had developed antibodies were asymptomatic. Besides, 30 pc of the people had already been tested through rapid antigen or RT-PCR, Health officials said with 50 pc people still not exposed to the virus, all safety guidelines need to be followed religiously. The RMRC has carried out nine rounds of serosurvey at different places in the State between July and October. The next round will be conducted in Cuttack on November 2, sources said.