BMC faces soaring cases, demand for hospital beds

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha Government unlocks following the Central guidelines, the Covid battle for Bhubaneswar is set to get tougher with the City reporting 400 to 500 cases a day.The Capital, which has recorded a total 10,425 confirmed cases so far, reported a spike of 1,400 cases in just three days which include 404 new cases in last 24 hours.

This could mean the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a task at hand with demand for beds getting higher by the day. Currently, the active cases in the City stand at 4,038 because recovery rate in Bhubaneswar is a little above 60 per cent (pc), lower than the State average of 70 pc.Given the active cases and daily addition of cases, the overall bed strength will require reinforcement and so would critical care infrastructure.

Going by the statistics, as on August 29, bed strength in Covid Hospitals and other associated facilities stands at 2,734 which include 555 general beds at KIMS and 500 beds each at SUM and HiTech hospitals. There are 99 beds at Aditya Ashwin Hospital and 126 beds at Neelachal Hospital. These include 243 ICU beds, 150 ventilator beds and 21 High Dependency Unit beds.

That apart, there are 480 beds at Jamujhari Covid Care Centre (CCC), 60 beds each at Dumduma CCC and Patia dedicated Covid Health Centre and 40 beds at SIDBI. Experts are concerned that the number may fall well short if the spike continues in the City in the current rate.

The BMC authorities, though, say there is nothing to worry since only 75 pc beds (about 2060) are occupied so far. “Our bed strength stands close to 4,000 and hence there should not be any cause for concern,” Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury says.

The BMC chief apparently points at Covid care facilities planned by residential welfare associations at large housing societies as well those created by the three MLAs of the City. Besides, the corporation as well as the Government are counting on more and more people seeking home isolation.

“We are encouraging asymptomatic cases to opt for home isolation for their treatment with comfort,” Deputy Commissioner Suvendu Sahoo said. As many as 2,766 patients, constituting around 67 per cent of the total active cases, are in home quarantine in the city at present. Besides, the 75 pc bed occupancy also includes patients from other states and cities. General beds apart, critical care facilities will also need augmentation. The Health department has already planned addition of 300 more ICU beds for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

BMC officials, though, admitted that they will have little control over spread after lockdown goes off from Tuesday onwards. With restriction on movement is lifted and social gathering of 100 individuals have been allowed during Unlock 4, Covid cases in the City are expected to grow much faster in September.

Sahoo said with more relaxation being given during Unlock 4, the civic body will focus on how well the home isolation is managed to reduce burden on hospitals.