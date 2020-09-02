DCP offices at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack closed for public after staff test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The Bhubaneswar DCP office will remain closed for citizens for three days from Wednesday after 23 staff and officials tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days.

"Minimum staff will report to work in the office for the next three days and adequate precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance would be implemented to ensure their safety," said a senior officer.

Sources said that several patients who were found infected on Monday and Tuesday are staff of DCP office. A complaint box will be kept outside the gate of DCP's office. People wanting to forward their complaints or grievances can drop them at the box, the officer added.

At Cuttack, people were asked not to visit CMC and DCP office for a fortnight and a week respectively following detection of positive cases.

Cuutack Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das said that a doctor working at the CMC control room and another staff at Bikash Bhawan tested positive for COVID-19. While symptomatic staff have been asked not to attend office, online service will be available through mail id mccmc@nic.in, Das added.

She added that in emergency cases, people may handover their grievance letters to the security persons deployed near the gate of CMC office.

Similarly, 7 to 8 staff including the steno working at the Cuttack DCP office have been tested positive. "The DCP office is not closed entirely. Essential sections are working. Other sections which saw Covid cases have been shut down for 72 hours. Office is closed for general public for seven days. This has been done in public interest," said DCP Prateek Singh.