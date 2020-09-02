STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

'Hospitalise officer in distress', Steel and Mines department tells Bhubaneswar civic body

An assistant section officer tested positive on August 31 but is awaiting transfer to a COVID-19 facility.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar reports a rapid surge in COVID-19 infection, prompting apprehensions of community transmission, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in a spot over handling its own frontline workers.

As an assistant section officer (ASO) who tested positive awaits transfer to a hospital, the Steel and Mines (S&M) Department had to shoot off a letter to BMC Commissioner seeking his intervention.

The letter said that ASO Ranjan Jena tested positive on August 31 but is awaiting transfer to a COVID facility. Living in a single rented house with other roommates in Aerodrome area of the city, Jena has been requesting BMC officials to shift him to a COVID-19 hospital for treatment as home isolation is not possible, .

With all symptoms of the deadly virus, he is in great pain and his health condition is deteriorating. Instead of shifting him to a Covid hospital, the BMC officials are advising to take medicine and stay in home isolation.

As his requests for hospitalisation to BMC fell on deaf ears, Jena finally sought the intervention of department authority. He is an employee of the Steel and Mines department and was deployed by the Government to work with BMC team in Ward-46 to fight the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the BMC Commissioner, Special Secretary of Steel and Mines department SK Swain said, “He (Jena) has symptoms like headache, high fever, muscle pain, cough with occasional blood coming out of the mouth.” Since Jena is currently living in a single rented house with other roommates, this is clear barrier to maintain home isolation protocols, Swain said.

The department has also provided his current address (Plot No 216/124, Lane-4, Aerodome, Near Naveen Nivas, Pin-751020) with mobile phone number requesting prompt action.

The issue has flagged health condition of COVID-19 patients who are encouraged home isolation. As of August, around 67 per cent of all the active cases in the Capital were in home isolation to reduce burden on COVID hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Odisha steel department
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp