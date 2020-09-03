Probe ordered into Balasore doctor's death after discharge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged death of a doctor a day after he was discharged from a Covid Hospital in the city.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra directed Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty to investigate into the matter and submit a report.

Dr Nihar Ranjan Parida, a general physician posted at Jayapatna CHC in Kalahandi district, got infected and admitted to KIMS Covid Hospital on August 15. A native of Balasore district, he was discharged on August 24 after his condition improved. His relative Dr Anupam Mohapatra alleged that Dr Parida, who was recuperating at his residence, again complained of breathing issues a day after his discharge. He was immediately rushed to Jyoti Covid Hospital at Balasore where they refused to admit him.

“The hospital staff said they can not receive him unless he is referred by district headquarters hospital (DHH). Accordingly, he was taken to the DHH at about 12 noon. After admitting him, the caregiver returned. Although he was short of breath, my uncle was talking at that time. But next morning, the hospital staff called us and informed us that he died at 5.30 am,” Dr Mohapatra wrote in a social media post.

He alleged that Dr Parida, who served the State for last 30 years, was not attended by doctors timely and properly. “He was not given oxygen properly. We found him with a cylinder and a mask. Nobody knows whether oxygen was there or not. Even if he was able to breathe or not, nobody evaluated it,” he claimed, seeking an inquiry into the incident.

The health authorities, however, denied the charges. “Dr Parida got him discharged three days prior to the scheduled date of discharge. Citing that he is a doctor and can take care of him, he managed to convince the authorities of the Covid Hospital,” said the Additional CS. Action will be taken after the probe report is submitted, he added.