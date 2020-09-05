Bhubaneswar civic body steps up surveillance of COVID patients in isolation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with new standard operating procedure (SOP) asking health officials to keep asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients, availing home or paid isolation, under round the clock surveillance.

There would be a 24X7 surveillance mechanism under which, the patient will be asked about his/her health condition over the phone and provided timely medical advice and services, informed BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

He said people under home isolation/paid isolation have been asked to inform regarding their requirements, problems and consultations through toll-free numbers 18003450061 and 0674-2431253.

Both the numbers are operational round the clock and the queries would be replied by an AYUSH doctor, assistant section officer or data entry operator at the Covid Control Room. If the patient feels the need to be shifted to a Covid Care Centre or Covid Hospital, he/she can call on the toll-free numbers. The Nodal Officer (Home Isolation) in BMC will submit the report and abstract of the shifting and report it to the Nodal Officer Shifting at Capital Hospital for updating the database.