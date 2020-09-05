STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar civic body steps up surveillance of COVID patients in isolation

He said people under home isolation/paid isolation have been asked to inform regarding their requirements, problems and consultations through toll-free numbers 18003450061 and 0674-2431253.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

home isolation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with new standard operating procedure (SOP) asking health officials to keep asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients, availing home or paid isolation, under round the clock surveillance.  

There would be a 24X7 surveillance mechanism under which, the patient will be asked about his/her health condition over the phone and provided timely medical advice and services, informed BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

He said people under home isolation/paid isolation have been asked to inform regarding their requirements, problems and consultations through toll-free numbers 18003450061 and 0674-2431253.

Both the numbers are operational round the clock and the queries would be replied by an AYUSH doctor, assistant section officer or data entry operator at the Covid Control Room. If the patient feels the need to be shifted to a Covid Care Centre or Covid Hospital, he/she can call on the toll-free numbers. The Nodal Officer (Home Isolation) in BMC will submit the report and abstract of the shifting and report it to the Nodal Officer Shifting at Capital Hospital for updating the database. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Odisha covid Coronavirus Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp