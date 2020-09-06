67 per cent students in Odisha clear Plus II Arts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 67.56 per cent (pc) students cleared the Plus Two Examination 2020 in Arts stream, results of which were announced by the Council of Higher Education (CHSE) on Saturday.

School and Mass Education Minister (SME) Samir Ranjan Dash said the overall pass percentage in Arts this year is 1.67 pc more than previous year’s 65.89 pc.

Like Science and Commerce streams, girls outperformed boys in Arts stream as well with a pass rate of 75.48 pc.

Boys had an overall pass percentage of 57.53 pc. As many as 2,19,716 students - 96,921 boys and 1,22,795 girls - had appeared the Arts exams of whom, 1,48,452 students including 92,686 girls and 55,766 boys passed. The Minister informed that 22,196 students passed with first division while 26, 027 students secured second division and 1,00,101 got third division.

Bargarh district secured the top rank with the highest pass percentage of 76.63 pc, while Nabarangpur remained at the bottom with the lowest 44.67 pass percentage. The results were 100 pc in 10 higher secondary schools. No school this year recorded zero results in the Arts stream. Sambhabana Sahoo of Maa Tarini Higher Secondary School, Panikoili, emerged as the highest scorer with 91 pc mark. She is also the only student in Arts this year to score above 90 pc.

The result of Arts, scheduled to be announced in the last week of August, was postponed to September after two officials of the Council tested positive for coronavirus. The Council had declared the results of Science and Commerce on August 12 and 19 and the overall pass percentage of students in both the streams was 70.21 pc and 74.95 pc respectively. Officials said the overall pass rate of students in the three streams this year (2019-20 academic session) remained 70.90 pc.

Apart from these three streams, results of Vocational Education stream were also published by the CHSE on the day in which the pass percentage of students was 57.53 pc, an increase of 4.91 pc over last year’s 52.62 pc. Results remained 100 pc in five vocational higher secondary schools and nil in 10 such schools.

CHSE officials are now gearing up for Plus II instant exams which will be conducted for students who have failed in one subject but have aggregate pass percentage. “The exam is usually completed within 45 days of announcement of the Plus II results. However, amid the Covid-19 health pandemic, we will wait for the Government’s decision in this regard,” said a senior official of the council.

