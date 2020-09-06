STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

67 per cent students in Odisha clear Plus II Arts

Like Science and Commerce streams, girls outperformed boys in Arts stream as well with a pass rate of 75.48 pc.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students browsing mobile phones for their results in Bhubaneswar.

Students browsing mobile phones for their results in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At least 67.56 per cent (pc) students cleared the Plus Two Examination 2020 in Arts stream, results of which were announced by the Council of Higher Education (CHSE) on Saturday. 

School and Mass Education Minister (SME) Samir Ranjan Dash said the overall pass percentage in Arts this year is 1.67 pc more than previous year’s 65.89 pc.

Like Science and Commerce streams, girls outperformed boys in Arts stream as well with a pass rate of 75.48 pc.

Boys had an overall pass percentage of 57.53 pc. As many as 2,19,716 students - 96,921 boys and 1,22,795 girls - had appeared the Arts exams of whom, 1,48,452 students including 92,686 girls and 55,766 boys passed. The Minister informed that 22,196 students passed with first division while 26, 027 students secured second division and 1,00,101 got third division.

Bargarh district secured the top rank with the highest pass percentage of 76.63 pc, while Nabarangpur remained at the bottom with the lowest 44.67 pass percentage. The results were 100 pc in 10 higher secondary schools. No school this year recorded zero results in the Arts stream. Sambhabana Sahoo of Maa Tarini Higher Secondary School, Panikoili, emerged as the highest scorer with 91 pc mark. She is also the only student in Arts this year to score above 90 pc. 

The result of Arts, scheduled to be announced in the last week of August, was postponed to September after two officials of the Council tested positive for coronavirus. The Council had declared the results of Science and Commerce on August 12 and 19 and the overall pass percentage of students in both the streams was 70.21 pc and 74.95 pc respectively.  Officials said the overall pass rate of students in the three streams this year (2019-20 academic session) remained 70.90 pc. 

Apart from these three streams, results of Vocational Education stream were also published by the CHSE on the day in which the pass percentage of students was 57.53 pc, an increase of 4.91 pc over last year’s 52.62 pc. Results remained 100 pc in five vocational higher secondary schools and nil in 10 such schools. 
CHSE officials are now gearing up for Plus II instant exams which will be conducted for students who have failed in one subject but have aggregate pass percentage. “The exam is usually completed within 45 days of announcement of the Plus II results. However, amid the Covid-19 health pandemic, we will wait for the Government’s decision in this regard,” said a senior official of the council.

RESULTS THIS YEAR

Pass percentage in Arts is 1.67 pc more than previous year’s 65.89 pc
Bargarh secured the top rank with the highest pass percentage of 76.63 pc
Nabarangpur remained at the bottom with the lowest 44.67 pass percentage
Results were 100 pc in 10 higher secondary schools
No school this year recorded zero results in the Arts stream

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Plus Two Exam Odisha Plus Two
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp