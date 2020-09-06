Now, dine-in with a dose of immunity in Bhubaneswar

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As restaurants unlock, the focus is on immunity-boosting and healthy foods. Major restaurants and hotels in the City have utilised the lockdown period to come back with food menus-sprinkled with the goodness of antioxidants and vitamins, besides offering the regular items.

Ingredients with antimicrobial and antiseptic properties are being infused into dishes to woo customers during the prevailing pandemic. Of all such spices and herbs, turmeric has become the Chef’s first choice at multiple outlets. Turmeric has made its way into the regular drinks, soups, shakes and breads.

Inside the kitchen of Mayfair Hotels, the crisis led to culinary innovations. Ever since the lockdown was announced, the chefs in the hotel were busy curating food items that could strengthen the immune system of humans. And, Turmeric bread was born out of their research.

“We sun-dried the raw turmeric to later ground it into fine powder, which was then added to the flour along with some herbs for baking the bread. It is being served with soups instead of garlic bread. Customers can also order the breads for takeaway,” said Chef Santosh Sahoo of Mayfair Hotel.

The chef, along with his team, has also developed other healthy food items like pan-fried beetroot burger packed with dry fruits; jasmine tea and tomato soup; and hearty quinoa salads.

The cooking techniques are also being modified to endorse healthy eating habits among customers. From deep-frying, the chefs are now switching to slow-cooking, pan-frying or grilling and baking methods.

“Most of the hotels and restaurants are going for healthy food menu. The focus is on using less oil and low spices. We are also adopting immunity boosters in the menu,” said JK Mohanty, Chairman, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha. Another favourite addition to the menu is ‘Kadha.’ Several restaurants and hotels have added it to their existing menu. “We are preparing Kadha with bay leaves, cinnamon bark and black pepper. Whenever the guests arrive, we offer them Kadha either at the start of meal or to finish off,” said Bikash of Swosti Grand. At another restaurant, Michael’s Kitchen immunity-boosting ‘sarbats’ are being offered as complimentary welcome drinks.

To avoid crowding at the outlet, Chef Michael is also offering packed ‘ready-to-make’ healthy grill items. “These are rich in protein, smothered in fresh marinade. It can be prepared at home in 15 minutes,” he added.

In the club of healthy menu, salads definitely find their place. While restaurants with existing salad menu are flaunting their goodness on social media, others have also shifted their focus to add some options in the segment. For instance, the City outlet of the Big Cup Café chain added salads of chicken and pineapple and exotic vegetables to their menu as part of post lockdown revamp.

If restaurants are endorsing the ‘healthy food’ anthem, bakeries aren’t lagging behind. A popular chain bakery, Bake Shake introduced ‘Arogya Tushar Bread’ to keep its brand popular among customers, who are moving towards making healthier choices during COVID 19. The bread is made up of seven immunity-boosting ingredients like turmeric, pepper, bran, soy, oats, corn, linseed and barley.

Even as the restaurants are open, the bars and pubs in the City are yet to unlock. They are waiting for a go-ahead from the State Government. So far, neither the government has not shared any SOPs or guidelines with Bars and Restaurants Association of Odisha (BARO).

“We are waiting for the SOPs. Only after we get the guidelines, we can plan re-openings,” said Satya Mohanty, President of BARO. Meanwhile, the restaurants which also house bars or pubs are only offering food for customers opting for dine-in.