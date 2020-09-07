Coronavirus pandemic: Bhubaneswar sees cluster outbreak in six prime localities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital is witnessing a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 across localities with at least six prime areas reporting new clusters of 10 or more cases in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar reported 483 new positive cases within this period pushing the COVID tally to 13,295. Among the new cases, 278 persons were infected locally from unknown sources and 205 individuals tested positive while under quarantine.

The cases were mostly reported from the non-slum areas including prime residential areas where the source of infection is not known. Unit-IX reported 14 cases of local transmission, while IDCO colony within the same locality reported 10 more cases.

Similarly, cluster outbreak of 12 cases each were reported from Saheed Nagar and Nayapali and 11 cases each from Kalinga Vihar and Patia. Nine cases of local transmission were also reported from Niladri Vihar and seven from Rasulgarh.

IDCO colony and Saheed Nagar also saw seven and eight positive cases related to quarantine respectively. The COVID-19 death toll also increased to 48 with one more person succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

With the cases jumping 13,000 mark, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct an interactive programme called ‘Sampark Meeting’ at selected places under South-East, South-West and North zones to spread awareness.

Senior officials of the State Government will join the programme as speakers to address the concerns of the public regarding the pandemic, BMC officials said.

The primary objective of this outreach campaign will be to get on the spot feedback from the citizens and make them aware about how active community participation and strict adherence of guidelines can help the community or society to keep coronavirus at bay, said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

As per plan, people from different walks of life including Resident Welfare Associations, Puja Committees, Market Associations, NGOs, voluntary organisations, slum peer leaders and others will be involved in the public outreach programme to be held from Monday to next Sunday.

CLUSTER OUTBREAK

Unit-IX - 14 cases

IDCO Colony - 17

Saheed Nagar - 20

Nayapalli - 12

Kalinga Vihar - 11

Patia - 11