OSSA objects field duty to ASOs, DEOs by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deployment of more secretariat service staff at the disposal of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help managing COVID-19 pandemic has been resisted by the employees association over slack safety measures by the civic authority.

The Odisha Secretariat Service Association (OSSA) has taken up the issue with the Home department after learning that BMC is engaging the secretariat staff in field jobs especially for door to door survey and data collection on COVID patients without adequate safety measures.

The Home department has recently placed the services of 50 ASOs and 15 data entry operators in BMC to assist the civic body in COVID management.

The ASOs and DEOs deployed in BMC have been assigned field duty and they are supposed to maintain records on COVID patients, said OSSA general secretary Bibekananda Samal.

The OSSA raised concern over the safety of its members after Priti Ranjan Jena, an ASO of the Steel and Mines, came under the grip of coronavirus while assisting BMC and lack of concern of the civic authority to take care of him by shifting him to a COVID hospital despite his repeated requests.

“If BMC neglects the ASOs while working with their staff, it may be considered to withdraw their services forthwith,” Biswal wrote to Home Secretary.