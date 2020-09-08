CMC negligence leaves critical patients in lurch

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At the time when Covid-19 infection is rising rapidly, gross negligence on the part of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in shifting patients requiring emergency medical care to hospitals in time has emerged a cause of serious concern.

More and more incidents of patients under home isolation being deprived of timely hospitalisation after developing complications have come to the fore. The patients have no idea or information on whom to approach for shifting to hospital while the civic body is non-responsive to their fervent calls for help on the assigned helplines and call centres. The so-called ward committees and puja committees that have been hyped by the CMC authorities are of no help either.

In a latest incident, a 57-year-old man of Fakirpur in Ward 48 under CMC had undergone Covid test at Jagatpur UPHC on Saturday. he had been suffering from fever for the last few days. The person was informed through SMS at about 10.30 pm that he had tested positive and would be shifted to Covid hospital on Sunday morning. However, no ambulance arrived to shift him to the hospital till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the patient’s condition deteriorated with rise in temperature besides, vomiting and fall in blood pressure and oxygen saturation. His family members dialled 104 to get an ambulance for shifting him to a Covid-19 hospital. When it did not yield any result, the family members contacted 108 ambulance which also refused to come as it was a Covid case. Family members then requested an autorickshaw driver who also refused to shift the patient.

Later, on being informed, local former corporator Nirod Chandra Panda and ward officer Pitambar Mallik rushed to the village and tried calling the 104 and CMC control room, but that did not help.“While we dialed CMC control room at 3 pm, we were told that his name was not registered by that time,” said Panda.

After much hue and cry, finally an ambulance came at 6 pm and shifted the patient to Sadguru Covid Hospital at Jagatpur, he added. Even though the civic body is boasting about regular monitoring of Covid-19 patients, the ground reality is different which can be well perceived from the incident, said Panda.