Confluence of art at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra awards in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was a confluence of music and dance for remote audiences as artistes performed at the 26th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (GKM) Award Festival 2020 on Monday through the virtual platform.

The event commenced with a mesmerising Kathak performance by Gauri Diwakar. Transforming her home studio into a mini stage, she showcased the versatility of her movements while presenting a piece titled 'Dheera'.

It comprised four segments - Chabili Naar, set to the lyrics and music by Ghulam Sabir Khan Saheb; Sabb bann than aai shyam pyari re-based on the composition of Pandit Bindadin Maharaj and another composition in Raag Hameer by Pandit Birju Maharaj.

In another item, she performed on the composition of Meera Bai, choreographed by Dheerendra Tiwari and Gauri herself, synchronised to the tunes of Samiuallah Khan’s music. Her performance concluded with a presentation based on the lyrics, 'Naino ked ore laal gulal bhare'.

'Dheera' showcased the mystique of a ‘Nayika’s’ beauty, her desire for celebration and quest for liberation. It also explored themes of self exploration, love and fulfilment. In the second half, Carnatic vocalist Abhishek Raghuram presented soulful renditions by Saint Tyagaraja.

On Sunday, audiences were treated to the scintillating Bharatanatyam recital by the renowned dancer P Praveen Kumar from Bengaluru, followed by a Mardala recital by Guru Dhaneswar Swain, an eminent percussionist and musician of Odisha. The live streaming of the festival on Facebook and Youtube will end on September 9.