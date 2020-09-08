STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Confluence of art at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra awards in Bhubaneswar

In another item, she performed on the composition of Meera Bai, choreographed by Dheerendra Tiwari and Gauri herself, synchronised to the tunes of Samiuallah Khan’s music.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gauri Diwakar performing Kathak online

Gauri Diwakar performing Kathak online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was a confluence of music and dance for remote audiences as artistes performed at the 26th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (GKM) Award Festival 2020 on Monday through the virtual platform.

The event commenced with a mesmerising Kathak performance by Gauri Diwakar. Transforming her home studio into a mini stage, she showcased the versatility of her movements while presenting a piece titled 'Dheera'.

It comprised four segments - Chabili Naar, set to the lyrics and music by Ghulam Sabir Khan Saheb; Sabb bann than aai shyam pyari re-based on the composition of Pandit Bindadin Maharaj and another composition in Raag Hameer by Pandit Birju Maharaj.

In another item, she performed on the composition of Meera Bai, choreographed by Dheerendra Tiwari and Gauri herself, synchronised to the tunes of Samiuallah Khan’s music. Her performance concluded with a presentation based on the lyrics, 'Naino ked ore laal gulal bhare'. 

'Dheera' showcased the mystique of a ‘Nayika’s’ beauty, her desire for celebration and quest for liberation. It also explored themes of self exploration, love and fulfilment. In the second half, Carnatic vocalist Abhishek Raghuram presented soulful renditions by Saint Tyagaraja.

On Sunday, audiences were treated to the scintillating Bharatanatyam recital by the renowned dancer P Praveen Kumar from Bengaluru, followed by a Mardala recital by Guru Dhaneswar Swain, an eminent percussionist and musician of Odisha. The live streaming of the festival on Facebook and Youtube will end on September 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp