STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19 management remains inadequate for Bhubaneswar as cases spike

Despite repeated requests from the public, the civic body has not been able to give regular updates on the bed strength in the Capital.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

A health worker collects swab sample for rapid antigen test at Unit-3 Urban Primary Health Center UPHC in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rising number of COVID-19 cases has brought to fore the inadequateness of critical care support and poor management in the in the State Capital. As the active cases tally in Bhubaneswar crossed 5,000 mark on Monday, dedicated COVID hospitals have run out of ICU beds raising serious concern over treatment of serious patients. 

Despite repeated requests from the public, the civic body has not been able to give regular updates on the bed strength in the Capital. As on September 7, sources in BMC said, the city has general 2,767 beds in 11 hospitals and COVID Care Centres of which 1,883 are occupied. 

However, shortage of ICU beds is the major crisis right now with majority of the beds being occupied by patients from non BMC areas. "We have 265 general ICU beds, 18 neonatal ICU beds, 12 dialysis ICU beds and 35 High Dependency Unit beds in the city. However, only 81 ICU beds have been occupied by BMC patients," sources revealed.  

The civic body had projected 5,000 active cases by mid-September. However, it touched 5,099 seven days ahead of the date. From 4,043 active cases on September 1 to 5,099 on September 7, the city has added 1,057 cases in just six days, resulting in high demand for beds. 

A whopping 4,283 patients, 83.99 per cent of the total active cases in the city as on date, are now in home isolation. While 800-odd patients from Bhubaneswar have occupied general beds in Covid hospitals and Covid care centres, rest is allotted to patients from other districts and states. BMC says 30 percent general beds are still vacant.

Meanwhile, Government’s decision to turn KIDS hospital into a DCH with 66 general beds and 34 ICU with 10 ventilators and add 25 additional ICU beds to both Capital Hospital and Aditya Ashwini Hospital is still under process. 

Another problem is BMC’s response system as the civic body not being able to transfer patients to Covid hospitals on time. There are instances of positive persons waiting for days to get a call from the civic body. Similarly, the test reports are still not being provided to patients in many cases though Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy had asked officials last week to ensure it without fail. 

An official of Capital hospital admitted though they have been providing reports to the negative patients every day between 8 am and 2 pm, the process to issue test reports to positive patients has not started yet. "gorWe will start issuing reports to the positive patients soon," he said. 

Apart from the Capital Hospital, certain private hospitals are also not providing Covid positive reports of the patients. The civic body, however, has maintained silence on the issue. Without test report, it wouldn’t be possible to claim insurance for treatment at private hospitals, said a relative of a positive patient. 

Meanwhile, official of a private hospital said they have stopped conducting Covid tests in their facility because of a technical glitch. The civic body which claims that around 3,500 tests are being done in the city every day, however, is clueless about it. 

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said they have received information regarding tests from all the hospitals and will inquire if any such matter comes to fore. "Modalities to provide reports to all patients will be worked out soon," he said.

Chaudhary added that the total bed strength of the Capital, including Covid Care Homes of the civic body, is around 4,304. “The plan to increase ICU beds in the city is expected to be done this week,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Bhubaneswar COVID cases Bhubaneswar corona management
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp