COVID-19 management remains inadequate for Bhubaneswar as cases spike

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rising number of COVID-19 cases has brought to fore the inadequateness of critical care support and poor management in the in the State Capital. As the active cases tally in Bhubaneswar crossed 5,000 mark on Monday, dedicated COVID hospitals have run out of ICU beds raising serious concern over treatment of serious patients.

Despite repeated requests from the public, the civic body has not been able to give regular updates on the bed strength in the Capital. As on September 7, sources in BMC said, the city has general 2,767 beds in 11 hospitals and COVID Care Centres of which 1,883 are occupied.

However, shortage of ICU beds is the major crisis right now with majority of the beds being occupied by patients from non BMC areas. "We have 265 general ICU beds, 18 neonatal ICU beds, 12 dialysis ICU beds and 35 High Dependency Unit beds in the city. However, only 81 ICU beds have been occupied by BMC patients," sources revealed.

The civic body had projected 5,000 active cases by mid-September. However, it touched 5,099 seven days ahead of the date. From 4,043 active cases on September 1 to 5,099 on September 7, the city has added 1,057 cases in just six days, resulting in high demand for beds.

A whopping 4,283 patients, 83.99 per cent of the total active cases in the city as on date, are now in home isolation. While 800-odd patients from Bhubaneswar have occupied general beds in Covid hospitals and Covid care centres, rest is allotted to patients from other districts and states. BMC says 30 percent general beds are still vacant.

Meanwhile, Government’s decision to turn KIDS hospital into a DCH with 66 general beds and 34 ICU with 10 ventilators and add 25 additional ICU beds to both Capital Hospital and Aditya Ashwini Hospital is still under process.

Another problem is BMC’s response system as the civic body not being able to transfer patients to Covid hospitals on time. There are instances of positive persons waiting for days to get a call from the civic body. Similarly, the test reports are still not being provided to patients in many cases though Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy had asked officials last week to ensure it without fail.

An official of Capital hospital admitted though they have been providing reports to the negative patients every day between 8 am and 2 pm, the process to issue test reports to positive patients has not started yet. "gorWe will start issuing reports to the positive patients soon," he said.

Apart from the Capital Hospital, certain private hospitals are also not providing Covid positive reports of the patients. The civic body, however, has maintained silence on the issue. Without test report, it wouldn’t be possible to claim insurance for treatment at private hospitals, said a relative of a positive patient.

Meanwhile, official of a private hospital said they have stopped conducting Covid tests in their facility because of a technical glitch. The civic body which claims that around 3,500 tests are being done in the city every day, however, is clueless about it.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said they have received information regarding tests from all the hospitals and will inquire if any such matter comes to fore. "Modalities to provide reports to all patients will be worked out soon," he said.

Chaudhary added that the total bed strength of the Capital, including Covid Care Homes of the civic body, is around 4,304. “The plan to increase ICU beds in the city is expected to be done this week,” he said.