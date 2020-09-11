STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha 'Unlock 4': CP warns of action against COVID safety violators

Three teams have been formed under each police station in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to carry out the enforcement activities.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:48 AM

odisha police

A police man guards the containment zone in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State witnessing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the Commissionerate Police has decided to step up enforcement drive and act tough against those violating safety protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Three teams have been formed under each police station in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to carry out the enforcement activities.

“Enforcement has been intensified in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. We request the citizens to cooperate and follow Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing or else stringent action will be initiated against the violators,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Police warned that shops found violating the social distancing norms will be closed. DCP (Traffic), DCP (Security), and DCP (Armed) will lead the enforcement activities in the State Capital under the supervision of Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

The Commissionerate Police has prosecuted 1,77,090 people since April for mask and social distancing violations and has collected over Rs 2.42 crore fine from the violators.

On the day, Sarangi reviewed the enforcement measures after withdrawal of lockdown with the DCPs, ACPs and inspectors of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

He also reviewed the healthcare challenges over rising positive cases among the police personnel in the Twin City.Sources said over 200 personnel in Cuttack and over 400 in Bhubaneswar have been infected by coronavirus so far.

“We are planning to set-up some teams in Bhubaneswar to monitor the health of the personnel in home isolation. The teams will stay in contact with those personnel and if need arises, they will be shifted to dedicated facilities,” said a senior police officer.

Covid-19 Bhubaneswar Cuttack
Comments

