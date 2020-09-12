STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Covid tally crosses 15,000-mark, BMC issues SOP for caregivers

Civic body asks caregivers to keep a watch on patients’ mental health and dial 1929.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

A health worker collects swab sample for rapid antigen COVID-19 test at Unit-3 Urban Primary Health Center UPHC in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 413 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported from the city in the last 24 hours. The City’s infection tally now stands at 15,365 with death toll of 58. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, who stated that the new cases have pushed the number of active cases in the city to 5,110, said 2,117 of them (41.42 per cent) are in home isolation.

With more number of asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients being encouraged for home isolation, the corporation has issued a set of dos and don’ts for the caregivers who remain with these patients during their treatment. As per BMC’s statistics, around 75 per cent of the fresh cases were related to local transmission. 

Around 301 persons, including seven police personnel, eight persons from Patia and seven from Baramunda contracted the virus locally from unknown sources, while remaining 112 were infected during their quarantine. The city also recorded 429 cases of recoveries taking the total recovery figure to 10,184. 

With home isolation being the priority of the civic body for treatment of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients, the civic body in its fresh advisory asked caregivers to inform authorities immediately about the patient when symptoms persist. 

Apart from any visitors and family members the civic body also asked them to ensure that pets are not allowed near the patient in home isolation. It also asked them to keep a watch on patients’ mental health and dial 1929 if the they need any psycho-social counselling. 

The caregivers were also asked to download the Sachetak app and use it actively, besides sanitise patients’ room regularly and keep it well ventilated during the treatment period. Hand hygiene, disposable gloves and triple-layered mask are must for the  caregivers while handling patients. 

The civic body, on the other hand, has announced that discharge certificate to a patient in home isolation will be issued after 17 days, 10 day’s isolation and seven days self-monitoring. It has also asked the recovered patients who are facing problem in getting the certificate to contact the nodal officer in their respective zone for help. 
 

TAGS
Bhubaneswar Covid-19
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp