Bhubaneswar Covid tally crosses 15,000-mark, BMC issues SOP for caregivers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 413 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported from the city in the last 24 hours. The City’s infection tally now stands at 15,365 with death toll of 58. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, who stated that the new cases have pushed the number of active cases in the city to 5,110, said 2,117 of them (41.42 per cent) are in home isolation.

With more number of asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients being encouraged for home isolation, the corporation has issued a set of dos and don’ts for the caregivers who remain with these patients during their treatment. As per BMC’s statistics, around 75 per cent of the fresh cases were related to local transmission.

Around 301 persons, including seven police personnel, eight persons from Patia and seven from Baramunda contracted the virus locally from unknown sources, while remaining 112 were infected during their quarantine. The city also recorded 429 cases of recoveries taking the total recovery figure to 10,184.

With home isolation being the priority of the civic body for treatment of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients, the civic body in its fresh advisory asked caregivers to inform authorities immediately about the patient when symptoms persist.

Apart from any visitors and family members the civic body also asked them to ensure that pets are not allowed near the patient in home isolation. It also asked them to keep a watch on patients’ mental health and dial 1929 if the they need any psycho-social counselling.

The caregivers were also asked to download the Sachetak app and use it actively, besides sanitise patients’ room regularly and keep it well ventilated during the treatment period. Hand hygiene, disposable gloves and triple-layered mask are must for the caregivers while handling patients.

The civic body, on the other hand, has announced that discharge certificate to a patient in home isolation will be issued after 17 days, 10 day’s isolation and seven days self-monitoring. It has also asked the recovered patients who are facing problem in getting the certificate to contact the nodal officer in their respective zone for help.

