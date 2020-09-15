Bhubaneswar sees dip in coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital reported 351 new cases and two deaths in last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally and death toll of the city to 16,591 and 64 respectively. The cases reported on the day is one of the lowest single-day spike reported in the city this month so far. The previous lowest spike of daily cases reported in this month was 307 on September 1.

Of the new cases, 238 were related to local transmission, while 113 linked to quarantine. Health department officials said a 35-year-old man having comorbiditeis and 52-year-old man from the city succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals. As many as 471 patients infected with the virus also recovered on the day, they said.

Despite recording less number of cases for the last two days, Bhubaneswar continues to be the worst-affected region of Khurda district. Of the 26,754 cases reported in the district so far, 62 per cent are from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction.

“Though Balianta, Banapur, Jatni and Khurda municipality areas are contributing more to daily spike of cases in rural Khurda, frequent movement of people from these areas to Bhubaneswar is also one of the main reason behind surge of cases in other blocks of the district,” said Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty. “As the daily spike of cases is gradually coming down in the State Capital, we expect the situation will be under control within a month,” he added.

BMC officials, on the other hand, said the situation in the Capital is improving as more than 71 per cent people infected with the virus have recovered. As many as 11,901 persons, including 471 in the last 24 hours, have recovered from the infection in the city.