STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Authorities create encroachment hurdle for Baramunda terminus project in Bhubaneswar

A bus depot is also being set up at Khandagiri for shifting the present one at Baramunda temporarily.

Published: 21st September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar

Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One year after it was sanctioned by the State Government, the modern inter-State bus terminal project at Baramunda continues to face the encroachment hurdle. The joint eviction team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) which has relaunched the eviction drive in the area after several months could only remove three temporary sheds, two boundary walls and two toilets constructed illegally. 

There are several other shops that have come up in the area illegally and many of them have been provided on rent by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), which is collecting a fee from the renters.

"While some have managed to bring stay orders from the court, in other cases we found that shops have been given on rent. This is the biggest roadblock in removal of the structures for progress of the project," an official of BMC-BDA enforcement squad said. 

The State Cabinet had approved the project in September last year with a construction deadline of 24 months. Though a year has already passed, the project work is moving at a snail’s pace. The terminus would come up on 1,31,713 sq ft area with commercial space of 1,70,912 sq ft. It will also have 35 bus bays and 190 idle parking spaces. Apart from this, public parking space for more than 250 four wheelers and 175 two wheelers has also been planned.

The BDA has been entrusted with the development of the project on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode on the basis of a transparent bidding process.A bus depot is also being set up at Khandagiri for shifting the present one at Baramunda temporarily.

More from Bhubaneswar
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Baramunda bus terminus
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp