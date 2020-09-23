Uniform signage, hoardings for Ekamra Kshetra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday notified a uniform signage plan for heritage spots and business establishments in Ekamra Kshetra. The guidelines that were approved by on the day also regulate the installation of business signs in the commercial areas of the heritage zone.

The BDA in its Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP)-2030 proposed Bhubaneswar as a heritage district which includes Ekamra Kshetra heritage zone in Old Bhubaneswar, Aitihashik Kshetra heritage zone (Sishupalgarh) and Sanskritik Kshetra heritage zone (Dhauli). In fact in 2016, BDA had identified the need to develop guidelines for unified signage designs for special heritage zones as specified in CDP - 2030.

“We felt the need for a stronger bridge between tourism signage as per international standards and uniqueness of heritage resources existing within the city. Due to heavy congregation of monuments in the Old Town and surrounding areas of Bhubaneswar, it was now considered to prepare the heritage signage guidelines for Ekamra Kshetra in the first phase which will cover the area extent of heritage district as proposed in CDP 2030”, said an official of BDA’s heritage cell.

Currently, different types of signages have been installed in Ekamra Kshetra by various agencies including BMC leading to visual clutter. Also, existing signages are masked due to improper placement of advertisements and hoardings. Hence, it has been decided that existing signages would be replaced by uniform heritage, interpretive, directional, building, business, orientation and facility signages in the zone. And heritage signage should be designed in a way that it respects the age, architecture and scale of historic buildings as well as the historic nature of the overall streetscape.

Signages apart, the BDA notified that hoarding guidelines would be strictly followed in Ekamra Kshetra heritage zone which has been declared a ‘No Hoarding Zone’. While the existing hoardings from all government and private spaces in the area would be removed, advertisement through painting on the walls has been disallowed within the heritage zone.

As per provision of the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, name of a business establishment in the area would be written in Odia language and if required, it can be written in English as a supporting text, the official said.