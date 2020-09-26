Nandankanan zoo to reopen for visitors from October

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining shut for nearly seven months, the Nandankanan Zoo is gearing up to open its gates for visitors from October first week. The Zoo authorities have submitted a proposal to the State Government for reopening of Nandankanan for visitors from October 4 in a restricted manner with all Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms in place. “We expect to get nod for reopening of the zoo from the proposed date,” a senior zoo official said. Revenue collection has remained zero as the zoo has been closed for visitors since March third week in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the State.

The zoo, which records footfall of around 30 to 35 lakh a year and earns around `15 crore revenue, has not registered a single visitor in 2020- 21 financial year so far. The zoo, however, may continue to sustain loss as authorities have decided to allow less number of visitors a day to control crowd and prevent spread of the virus. “Initially we have planned to allow entry of only 1,000 people on a day. Besides, there may be provision of staggered entry and exit to prevent large gathering,” the senior zoo official said.