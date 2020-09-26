STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandankanan zoo to reopen for visitors from October

Revenue collection has remained zero as the zoo has been closed for visitors since March third week in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the State. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining shut for nearly seven months, the Nandankanan Zoo is gearing up to open its gates for visitors from October first week. The Zoo authorities have submitted a proposal to the State Government for reopening of Nandankanan for visitors from October 4 in a restricted manner with all Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms in place. “We expect to get nod for reopening of the zoo from the proposed date,” a senior zoo official said. Revenue collection has remained zero as the zoo has been closed for visitors since March third week in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the State. 

The zoo, which records footfall of around 30 to 35 lakh a year and earns around `15 crore revenue, has not registered a single visitor in 2020- 21 financial year so far. The zoo, however, may continue to sustain loss as authorities have decided to allow less number of visitors a day to control crowd and prevent spread of the virus. “Initially we have planned to allow entry of only 1,000 people on a day. Besides, there may be provision of staggered entry and exit to prevent large gathering,” the senior zoo official said.

