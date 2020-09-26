Prevent crowding during Durga Puja: CP tells traders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has asked different market committees in the Capital City to control rush during Durga Puja and implement Covid-19 guidelines strictly.

The police have instructed the committees to set up waiting areas having sitting facilities at a distance of 6 feet to prevent crowding. This will reduce the rush in the markets and at the same time help people to maintain social distancing. It is expected that the rush is likely to increase at the markets after October 10 ahead of Dussehra, especially during weekends.

“We have asked the committees to adopt adequate measures to control heavy rush and regulate entry of visitors. Market committees have been advised to seek our assistance whenever required and engage volunteers to check violations,” said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

In the evening, Sarangi, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash and other officers visited various shops in Market Building, Pal Heights, Damana haat and others to review the enforcement of the guidelines by the owners of the business establishments.

Days after intensifying enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines in the Capital, the police on Thursday held a meeting with the market committees to ensure that social distancing and wearing mask norms are followed strictly.

The police had closed many shops during Raja festival in June for not adhering to social distancing and wearing mask norms.