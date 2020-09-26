STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

With 326 cases, Bhubaneswar COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000

The number of active cases in the City stands at 3,612 and death toll touches 80

Published: 26th September 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

A health worker collects swab sample for rapid antigen test at Unit-3 Urban Primary Health Center UPHC in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 326 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count of the State Capital crossed 20,000-mark on Friday and the death toll touched 80 after four more persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours. As many as 256 persons, including 20 from Patia, 11 from Nayapalli and 10 from Unit-IX, contracted the virus locally while 70 persons tested positive while undergoing quarantine. Places like Old Town, Jharpada, Bomikhal, Rasulgarh, VSS Nagar, Unit-III, Unit-VIII, Sailashree Vihar, Kalarahanga and Kalinga Nagar reported five or more cases of local transmission. 

The new cases pushed the Covid-19 tally of the city to 20,219, though 392 persons infected with the virus recovered on the day bringing down the number of active cases to 3,612. September has turned out to be the worst so far with the infection count becoming double in the last 25 days. The city, which had 10,424 cases till August end, has added around 10,000 more cases between September 1 and 25. 

Increasing number of deaths due to the virus is also a cause of concern as 38 persons in the city have already succumbed to the infection this month. Biswajit Manna, a ward officer of South East Zone, was among the persons who died due to Covid infection on the day. 

Shortage of ICU beds at hospitals is another reason to worry. However, the Health department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials claimed that there are enough beds vacant at different hospitals at present after the number of active cases in the city dropped by more than 400 in the last three weeks. 

Officials said around 270 ICU beds, 410 general beds and a little over 100 ventilators are vacant in different Covid hospitals of the city. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said around 75 per cent of active cases in the city are in home isolation and the Covid situation is in control. More than 10,000 persons in the city have recovered during their home isolation. Of the total cases, more than 16,500 have already recovered, the BMC officials said. 

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar COVID 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp