With 326 cases, Bhubaneswar COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 326 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count of the State Capital crossed 20,000-mark on Friday and the death toll touched 80 after four more persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours. As many as 256 persons, including 20 from Patia, 11 from Nayapalli and 10 from Unit-IX, contracted the virus locally while 70 persons tested positive while undergoing quarantine. Places like Old Town, Jharpada, Bomikhal, Rasulgarh, VSS Nagar, Unit-III, Unit-VIII, Sailashree Vihar, Kalarahanga and Kalinga Nagar reported five or more cases of local transmission.

The new cases pushed the Covid-19 tally of the city to 20,219, though 392 persons infected with the virus recovered on the day bringing down the number of active cases to 3,612. September has turned out to be the worst so far with the infection count becoming double in the last 25 days. The city, which had 10,424 cases till August end, has added around 10,000 more cases between September 1 and 25.

Increasing number of deaths due to the virus is also a cause of concern as 38 persons in the city have already succumbed to the infection this month. Biswajit Manna, a ward officer of South East Zone, was among the persons who died due to Covid infection on the day.

Shortage of ICU beds at hospitals is another reason to worry. However, the Health department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials claimed that there are enough beds vacant at different hospitals at present after the number of active cases in the city dropped by more than 400 in the last three weeks.

Officials said around 270 ICU beds, 410 general beds and a little over 100 ventilators are vacant in different Covid hospitals of the city. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said around 75 per cent of active cases in the city are in home isolation and the Covid situation is in control. More than 10,000 persons in the city have recovered during their home isolation. Of the total cases, more than 16,500 have already recovered, the BMC officials said.