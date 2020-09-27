STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New UGC rules force government to reschedule admission

 However, the issue has caused worry for the Higher Education department which had planned to complete the admission process of the PG students by November 30 and start classes from December 3. 

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The fresh guidelines of University Grant Commission (UGC) for the commencement of 2020-21 academic session for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from November 1 has put the State Government in a fix, forcing it to complete the admission process 15 days ahead of schedule. 

The UGC in its fresh guidelines issued a day back has asked universities to complete the admission process by October 30 and begin the new academic calendar for the UG and PG students from November 1. However, the issue has caused worry for the Higher Education department which had planned to complete the admission process of the PG students by November 30 and start classes from December 3. 

“Though the UG admission process will be completed in October, we will require completing the PG admission process ahead of schedule to comply with the UGC guidelines,” said a senior official of the Higher Education department. Accordingly, he said, the department will reschedule dates of the PG admission process. 

The official, however, said that the relief for the department is that UGC has given relaxation for commencement of academic session by November 18 in universities where declaration of results of the qualifying examinations is delayed. “As we will also be having a common entrance test between October 10 and 19 for admission of students to PG courses in State universities this year, we are hopeful to announce the results and complete the admission process early for commencement of the new session by November 18,” he said.

With Plus III final year exam also in progress in some of the universities and autonomous colleges, the institutions have also been asked to complete the examination and announce the results by mid October as UG marks will carry 30 per cent weightage in the common entrance test. As per the UGC guidelines, the new academic session which will start from November this year will complete in August, 2021. The universities have been asked to compensate the delay in beginning the academic session by curtailing the vacations. 

