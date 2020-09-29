STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another broad daylight bank heist in Bhubaneswar

The bank’s branch had also not appointed any security guard and coincidentally the incident occurred on a Monday afternoon.
 

Published: 29th September 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:55 AM

Bank of India

Bank of India (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN the second bank heist in last 20 days, a miscreant robbed Rs 9.5 lakh from Bank of India’s Barimunda branch at Mancheswar in the City on Monday. The miscreant, wearing a helmet, entered the bank in the afternoon and looted the cash after threatening the staff. He was reportedly carrying two air guns.

After he fled the bank, branch manager Nandan Roul informed Mancheswar Police. Roul informed that he went out on a field visit at 1.30 pm after which a man with two guns entered the bank. Three staff and one customer were present in the bank then and the miscreant demanded money from the cashier Ajay Kumar Nayak at gunpoint. 

The manager provided CCTV footage of the incident to the police. The bank had not hired a security guard as the branch’s footfall was not very high. “Initial investigation points to involvement of one miscreant in the heist. Further investigation is on”, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Modus operandi of both the heists appear the same, police said, adding in the robbery at Indian Overseas Bank’s Nandan Vihar branch on September 7, a miscreant wearing helmet and mask had looted `2.78 lakh at gunpoint. The bank’s branch had also not appointed any security guard and coincidentally the incident occurred on a Monday afternoon.

